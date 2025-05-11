The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has commended President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” initiative, which aims to boost local industry and business confidence in Nigeria.

Speaking during an inspection of vehicles produced by the Nigeria Automotive Manufacturers Association (NAMA) at the Customs headquarters in Abuja, Adeniyi expressed satisfaction with the quality of the domestically assembled cars.

“In terms of aesthetics, I am impressed by what I see here,” he said.

“The manufacturers have assured us of their efficiency, and what pleases me most is the clear Nigerian imprint—proof that these vehicles are fully assembled here. This shows the President’s policy is on the right track.”

He reaffirmed the Nigeria Customs Service’s commitment to supporting locally made vehicles, aligning with the government’s “Nigeria First” economic agenda.

Ilekuba Anslem (CEO, Cedric Masters Group) thanked the CGC for his backing of the auto sector.

Oluwatobi Ajayi (CEO, Nord Automobile) noted that Adeniyi had championed Nigerian-made vehicles even before the policy’s launch, expressing confidence that Customs would lead government agencies in adopting them.

For his part, Jonas Ojukwu (Director, Innoson Vehicles) pledged top-quality vehicles for the Service.

Representatives from Mikano Motors and Stallion Motors also reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the initiative.

The event highlights growing momentum for Nigeria’s automotive industry under Tinubu’s policy, with Customs playing a key role in driving demand for locally produced vehicles.