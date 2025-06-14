The Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, has attributed the agency’s progress in curbing drug proliferation and arms smuggling to enhanced collaboration with sister agencies, coordinated through the Office of the National Security Adviser.

The CGC made this known during his visit to the Oyo/Osun command in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The visit by the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service is aimed at assessing the operations of the command, strengthening inter-agency collaboration, and identifying areas for improved efficiency in border security.

While speaking, the Customs boss emphasised the need to leverage technology to combat the proliferation of arms and drugs through enhanced synergy with sister security agencies.

He believes all of this can be achieved through transparency, accountability, and a firm stance against corruption within the Customs Service, which he says are critical to enhancing operational efficiency and public trust.

Earlier in his address, the Oyo/Osun Area Controller aligned with the position of the Comptroller General, reiterating his command’s commitment to achieving the core objectives of the Nigeria Customs Service, particularly in enhancing border security, revenue generation.

The visit by the Comptroller General not only served as a morale booster for officers of the command but also reinforced the Nigeria Customs Service’s renewed drive toward professionalism, inter-agency collaboration, and the adoption of technology to secure the nation’s borders and promote economic growth.