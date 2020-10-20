As the curfew imposed by the Lagos State government takes effect, vehicular movements in Abule Egba and Agege areas gradually winding down as pedestrians scamper to get to their various destinations.

Moments after the curfew imposed by the Lagos state government kicked off, the streets of Abule-egba gradually became deserted.

The story is not so different in Agege area, most residents resorted to trekking as there were only few commercial buses sighted on the streets.

Advertisement

A 62 year old Matina Umelor had to walk miles to her home, she expressed her fears over the fall out of the EndSars protests.

As the day gradually winds down, some residents are hoping that peace would be restored to the city after the stormy days.