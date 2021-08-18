The Plateau State Government has stated that the current curfew earlier imposed on Jos North, Jos South and Bassa Local Government Areas still remains in place.

A statement issued by Dan Manjang, Commissioner for Information and Communication of the state advised residents to disregard any rumour of review of the current curfew.

He said that for the avoidance of doubt, the curfew in Jos North is for 24 hours while that of Bassa and Jos South LGAs is from 6pm to 6am.

He added that If and when Government reaches any decision on the curfew, such decision will be promptly conveyed to the citizens.

On behalf of the Government, Mr. Manjang appreciated citizens of the affected areas for their cooperation and understanding, and further assured that it is working with all stakeholders to ensure that things return to normal as soon as possible.