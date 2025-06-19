Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has issued a warning about rising tensions in the Middle East, accusing Israel and the US of endangering global stability.

“World peace is in danger. Israel and the US are dragging humanity toward unforeseeable consequences with the Zionist aggression against Iran,” Diaz-Canel wrote on X.

He called for urgent international mobilisation to prevent further escalation, saying:

“I urgently call for international mobilization to act together and prevent in time an international conflict or nuclear threat.”

The comments come amid heightened global concern following Israel’s recent military strikes on Iranian targets—actions that have drawn both condemnation and support on the world stage.