Breaking News

CSO cautions Nigerians against negative narratives about military

CSO cautions Nigerians against negative narratives about military

A civil society organisation has warned some Nigerians against inciting the public by painting negative narratives about Nigerian troops’ efforts to restore peace to areas of the country plagued by insecurity.

The group urged all citizens to lend their support to the troops in the fight against terrorism, insurgency, banditry, and other criminal activities plaguing the country.

Over the years, the Nigerian armed forces have remained active in combat operations across the African continent, with notable successes.

Nigerian troops have demonstrated their ability to mobilize, deploy, and sustain brigade-sized forces in support of various United Nations and ECOWAS peacekeeping missions.

While the troops are appreciated globally for their professionalism, courage and Combat efficiency, some mischief makers in the Country have taken it upon themselves to castigate and also promote campaigns targeted at inciting citizens against operatives of the armed forces.

The global peace and life rescue Initiative is a civil society group with interest in peace building in Nigeria.

The leadership of the group is launching a military support campaign, with initiatives aimed not only at boosting military morale in the fight against insecurity, but also at changing public perceptions of Nigerian troops’ efforts.

The group applauded the military’s leadership for the accomplishments made in their efforts to restore normalcy to all crisis areas.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Nigerian communities lose UK court fight over pollution claims against Shell

TVCN
Feb 15, 2018

The Court of appeal in the United Kingdom has dismissed a claim for compensation against Royal Dutch…

Tony-Nwoye-Buhari-TVCNews

Anambra guber poll : Buhari meets APC candidate, Tony Nwoye in Abuja

TVCN
Oct 15, 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the Anambra State gubernatorial candidate for the All Progressives…

SPresident Buhari meets Service chiefs, others

BREAKING: Buhari meets security chiefs, others

TVCN
Sep 7, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs, the…

current news about jail term for assault on firefighters

Lagos Assembly proposes two-year jail term for obstruction, assault on firefighters

TVCN
Jul 18, 2021

The Lagos State Assembly has proposed a two-year prison sentence for a person/persons obstructing fire…

TVC News Special Reports

Latest news in Nigeria is that NAF begins investigation into alleged aircraft firing of civilian settlements

Video: NAF admits striking Buwari Community, launches investigation

17 Sep 2021 10.24 am

Officials of the Yobe State Emergency Management…

Continue reading

Boko Haram: UN seeks support for Nigerian security forces, IDPs

08 Feb 2020 9.06 pm

United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio…

Continue reading

Oyetola meets with COAS to stem tide of insecurity in Osun

14 Jun 2019 10.02 pm

Worried about the spate of kidnapping around…

Continue reading