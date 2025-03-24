The Acting Governor of Cross River State, Peter Odey, earlier today received the newly deployed Commissioner of Police, Cross River State Command, Mr. Olusegun Eyitayo Omosayin, and the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 6, Mr. Mustapha Mohammed Bala, at the Glass House, Government House, Calabar.

During the courtesy visit, the police chiefs briefed the Acting Governor on the circumstances surrounding the recent indiscriminate shooting at Watt Market, Calabar, involving a police officer.

They condemned the officer’s actions as unacceptable and contrary to the principles of professional policing, assuring the state government and the public that a thorough investigation was underway.

Expressing deep concern over the incident, Hon. Odey called for stringent measures to prevent a recurrence. He emphasized the need for enhanced training and discipline among officers, particularly in handling firearms in public spaces.

Furthermore, he reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to working closely with the police and other security agencies to combat crime and sustain Cross River’s reputation as one of the safest states in Nigeria.

The visit follows the Acting Governor’s condolence visit to the family of the deceased victim last night, during which he urged the public to remain calm amid growing outrage over the incident.