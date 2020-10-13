Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19, Portugal’s Football Federation confirmed in a statement on Tuesday

The Juventus forward has been forced to withdraw from the Portugal squad to face Sweden in the UEFA Nations League on Wednesday.

Officials said in the statement that he is asymptomatic, feeling well, and has already begun his period of isolation.

The rest of Portugal’s national soccer team underwent testing Tuesday morning and all tests came back negative for COVID-19, officials added.

Portugal have won two and drawn one of their first three games in League A Group 3 of the Nations League.

Ronaldo played in the 0-0 draw at France in the Nations League on Sunday, and also in the 0-0 draw against Spain in a friendly last week.

Portugal and France lead Group 3 with seven points each after three matches.