Juventus and Portugal’s talismanic forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, has recovered from Coronavirus nearly three weeks after initially testing positive for the disease.

Ronaldo tested positive for the novel Coronavirus on October 13, after international duty with Portugal.

The five-time Balon Do’or winner has since missed Juventus’ last four matches, including the 0-2 loss to Barcelona.

The 35-year-old’s recovery was announced in a terse statement on the club’s website.

Juventus, the Italian Serie A defending champions, stated that Ronaldo is now free from “home isolation” to join his teammates.

“Cristiano Ronaldo carried out a check with a diagnostic test (swab) for Covid 19,” the club wrote.

“The exam provided a negative result. The player has, therefore, recovered after 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation.”

Juventus won only one of the four games played since Ronaldo was self-isolated due to COVID-19.