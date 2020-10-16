Nigerian Governors Forum has weighed in on the ongoing #ENDSARS protests that has engulfed parts of the country.

The forum has urged the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to “consult more before going ahead with his plans” to form another anti-robbery unit which he named Special Weapons and Tactics Team as a replacement for the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

The governors argued that the timing of the decision to form S.W.A.T was currently not auspicious because of the mood of Nigerians.

They noted that the public may mis-interpret the idea as an attempt to dress the scrapped Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad in fresh robes.