CP Frank Mba proceeds on course at NIPSS, hands over to deputy, CSP Adejobi

Frank Mba, a Commissioner of Police, has delegated responsibility for the Force Public Relations Department to his deputy, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, a Chief Superintendent of Police.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Administration Officer of the Force Public Relations Department, declared in a press statement e-signed and released to the National Association of Online Security News Publishers, NAOSNP, that “The Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, has handed over the duties and responsibilities of the Force Public Relations Department to his Deputy, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, mnipr, mipra, who takes charge of the Department with immediate effect. This change of baton follows CP Mba’s nomination by the Inspector-General of Police for the Senior Executive Course at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos.

The statement added, “Olumuyiwa Adejobi, a Chief Superintendent of Police, is an alumnus of the prestigious University of Ibadan where he studied Archeology and Geography (Combined Honours). He also holds a master’s degree in Peace and Conflict Studies from the same university. He was the Police Public Relations Officer in the Ogun State Command from 2008 to 2016; PPRO, Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, in 2016 and PPRO, Lagos State Police Command, between September 2020 and August 2021.

“CSP Olumuyiwa is an experienced communicator and image manager who has achieved great strides in his previous appointments. He is a member of several professional bodies and associations which include, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, the International Public Relations Association, the Pointman Leadership Institute, USA; the International Association of Chiefs of Police, USA; and the Institute of Corporate Administration, Nigeria.”