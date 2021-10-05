CP Elkanah, Senior Police Officers Visit Troops, Urge Them To Be Proactive

As part of its effort to curtail security challenges along the troubled Kaura Namoda – Shinkafi road, the Commissioner of Police Zamfara State Command Ayuba Elkana and other senior officers visited three Tactical pin down points in the state

The areas are Dan Bita/ Dogon Karfe, Hawan Bakwai and Konar Jalop that’s in Shinkafi local government area

Communities and commuters along Kaura Namoda – Shinkafi road have suffered attacks by armed bandits in the last few weeks

In a press statement signed by the PPRO Mohammed Shehu says, the purpose of the visit is to assess the existing security emplacement along the route with a view to boost the morale of troops and know their operational strength and capacity

The statement adds that the move is to enhance the performance of troops during the ongoing onslaught against Bandits

CP Elkanah commended the resilience of security agencies in making the road safe for commuters and further charge them to be more proactive and vigilant so as to deal with any attempt to attack innocent people plying the road and its environs

He adds that police hirachy is fully aware of the unalloyed commitment in the ongoing fight against criminal elements and urged them to sustain the tempo especially in the affected communities

On the existing new security measures implemented by the State Government, the Zamfara police boss warned officers and men against any compromise, as anyone found guilty will be sanctioned accordingly.