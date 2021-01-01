Police in Zamfara state say they are working hard to strengthen the peace pact with armed Bandits initiated by the state government and make it more functional and effective to restore lasting peace in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police Abutu Yaro appealed to aggrieved factions to suspend all violence activities and allow the impending peace dialogue to take place in a conducive atmosphere.

In a press statement issued shortly after a meeting with police tactical commanders at the command Headquarters in Gusau, the Commissioner of police Abutu Yaro insist that the command under his watch will not condone any act of corrupt practices and extortion in all ramifications especially on the highways

He also vow to deal with any police officer that engage in corrupt practices or any unprofessional act adding the Police and other security agencies will not spare any recalcitrant criminal who refuses to toy the line of peace in the state

Mr. Abutu further commend Officers and men of the Command for their commitment and sacrifices in the restoration of peace and normalcy in the state and charged them to redouble such hard work in the year 2021

He appealed to members of the public to continue to cooperate with the police and other security agencies with credible and timely information on activities of criminal elements in the state.