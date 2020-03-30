The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said it is following up with no fewer than 6,000 people suspected to have had contact with the 111 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.

Director-General of the agency, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, said, “These few weeks will help the teams to have access to the contacts living around Lagos and FCT.

According to him, every time there is a new case, about 50 to 60 contacts are added, which they then have to follow every single day for 14 days.

NCDC Director General, stated that the decision to restrict movement in Lagos and Abuja was a tough but necessary one for the President.

He believes the curfew will help Nigeria buy some time to get ahead of COVID-19 and ease the stress on health workers tracing suspected contacts of confirmed cases.