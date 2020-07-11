The World Health Organisation has announced the initiation of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response to evaluate the world’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the panel will be co-chaired by former Prime Minister of New Zealand Helen Clark and former President of Liberia Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who will choose the members.

The panel is supposed to present its interim report in November when the World Health Assembly resumes, and its substantive report in May next year.

The W.H.O Director-General in his virtual address to member states said ”it is time for a very honest reflection, because the magnitude of this pandemic deserves a commensurate evaluation

“This is not a standard report that ticks a box and is then put on a shelf to gather dust. This is something we take seriously

Through the panel “the world will understand the truth of what happened and also the solutions to build our future better as one humanity.” Ghebreyesus Tedros said.