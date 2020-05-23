The lives of around one hundred covid-19 patients admitted at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital isolation centres may now be in danger.

That’s because the hospital’s team of voluntary responders shutdown operations on Saturday following the non-payment of special allowances for three months.

TVC News gathered that several patients who were meant to be tested today to ascertain their status and find whether they would be discharged have now been called off.

Not even a visit of the presidential task force to the hospital could assuage the workers as no concrete guarantees were obtained as to when the payments would be made.

Lagos University Teaching Hospital is a frontline response facility in the war on the virus in Nigeria, given its location in the nation’s commercial capital city.

Only weeks ago, the hospital recorded a number of successes including taking the lead in Nigeria to safely deliver coronavirus-positive pregnant women one of whom had a set of twins.