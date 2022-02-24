COVID 19 vaccination: Gavi team reviews Nigeria’s immunization cold chain

A Gavi team is currently at the national strategic cold store in the nation’s capital on an inspection review to assess Nigeria’s immunization cold chain.

Leading the team the UNICEF director of supply division Etleva Kadilli said the assessment is an opportunity for a review of the country’s comprehensive immunization supply chain strengthening strategy as the country kick starts a new phase of its mass vaccination campaign.

Health authorities had recently launched the scales 2.0 strategy which is aimed at improving routine immunization in the country

The strategy was first introduced last year by the primary heath care development agency to rapidly ramp up COVID-19 vaccine coverage by expanding access to vaccines outside health facilities.