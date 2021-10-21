COVID-19: Uganda receives second batch of vaccines donated by China

A second shipment of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccinations supplied by the Chinese government has arrived in Uganda.

Margaret Muhanga, the state minister for basic health care, received the vaccinations at the National Medical Stores in Entebbe, some 40 kilometers south of Kampala.

She praised the gift, noting that her country is ramping up its immunization effort in order to save lives and expand the economy.

The contribution, according to Zhang Lizhong, Chinese ambassador to Uganda, comes at a time when the two countries celebrated their 59th anniversary of diplomatic relations and is part of China’s commitment to building a worldwide community of health for everyone.

China has promised to provide 100 million extra vaccine doses to other developing nations this year, in addition to providing $100 million to the worldwide COVID-19 vaccination initiative COVAX.

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) national representative in Uganda, Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam, praised the contribution, stating, “Every dosage arriving to Africa saves life, and if we save lives and vaccinate as many people as possible while ensuring vaccine equality, we will fight the pandemic.”

The first shipment of Sinovac vaccinations arrived in Uganda towards the end of July this year.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, roughly 2.6 million doses have been delivered across the country as of Sunday.

Uganda has recorded a total of 125,283 COVID-19 cases since March of last year, with 96,397 recoveries and 3,187 fatalities.