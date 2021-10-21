Breaking News

COVID-19: Uganda receives second batch of vaccines donated by China

COVID-19: Uganda receives second batch of vaccines donated by China

A second shipment of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccinations supplied by the Chinese government has arrived in Uganda.

Margaret Muhanga, the state minister for basic health care, received the vaccinations at the National Medical Stores in Entebbe, some 40 kilometers south of Kampala.

She praised the gift, noting that her country is ramping up its immunization effort in order to save lives and expand the economy.

The contribution, according to Zhang Lizhong, Chinese ambassador to Uganda, comes at a time when the two countries celebrated their 59th anniversary of diplomatic relations and is part of China’s commitment to building a worldwide community of health for everyone.

China has promised to provide 100 million extra vaccine doses to other developing nations this year, in addition to providing $100 million to the worldwide COVID-19 vaccination initiative COVAX.

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) national representative in Uganda, Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam, praised the contribution, stating, “Every dosage arriving to Africa saves life, and if we save lives and vaccinate as many people as possible while ensuring vaccine equality, we will fight the pandemic.”

The first shipment of Sinovac vaccinations arrived in Uganda towards the end of July this year.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, roughly 2.6 million doses have been delivered across the country as of Sunday.

Uganda has recorded a total of 125,283 COVID-19 cases since March of last year, with 96,397 recoveries and 3,187 fatalities.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

African migrants injured in Italy drive-by shooting

TVCN
Feb 4, 2018

Several people,  mostly African migrants have been injured after a man opened fire on Africans in Macerata,…

ICC sentences Congolese warlord Ntaganda to 30 years in prison for war crimes

TVCN
Nov 7, 2019

The International Criminal Court sentenced former Congolese military leader Bosco Ntaganda on (more…)

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu salutes Chief Akintola Williams at 100

TVCN
Aug 10, 2019

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has (more…)

Burkinabe Apolline Traoré’s ‘Desrances’ leads AMAA 2020 list with 10 nominations

TVCN
Dec 3, 2020

The President of the Jury for AMAA 2020, Steve Ayorinde has announced the list of nominees for this…

TVC News Special Reports

Kaduna spends N400,00 to treat each COVID-19 patient – El-Rufai

08 Sep 2020 5.01 pm

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai has…

Continue reading

Lagos Govt to assess readiness for businesses to reopen

18 May 2020 9.04 am

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu…

Continue reading

Coronavirus: WHO lists Nigeria, 12 others as top-risk African nations

31 Jan 2020 9.46 pm

The World Health Organisation has identified…

Continue reading