U.S. President Donald Trump has said he will sign an executinve order “to suspend immigration into the United states” because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump made the announcement via a tweet on his page Monday night.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!“

Trump offered no details as to what immigration programs might be affected by the order.

Due to the pandemic, almost all visa processing by the State Department, including immigrant visas, has been suspended for weeks.

More than 750,000 Americans have come down with COVID-19 and more than 42,000 have died.