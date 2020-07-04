Eldest son of President Trump, Donald Trump Jr has gone into self isolation after a covid-19 test result of his girl friend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, returned positive.

This was disclosed by Sergio Gor, chief of staff to the Trump campaign’s finance committee.

The Chief of Staff said said Ms Guilfoyle was immediately isolated after the result returned positive to limit exposure.

“After testing positive, Kimberly was immediately isolated to limit any exposure.

“She’s doing well, and will be retested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she’s asymptomatic, but as a precaution will cancel all upcoming events,” he said.

Sergio Gor said Donald Trump Jr. tested negative but is self isolating as a precaution and also canceling his public events.

The couple was in South Dakota to hold fundraisers for Trump’s reelection.