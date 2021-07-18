Six states and the Federal Capital Territory have been placed on red alert by the Presidential Steering Committee.

The measure was adopted after the confirmation of the Delta variant of Covid -19, as well as the escalating incidence of infections and hospitalizations across the country, according to a statement signed by the committee’s chairman, Boss Mustapha.

In addition to the Nation’s Capital, the Six states are Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Kaduna, Kano and Plateau State.

The Presidential Steering Committee urged all state governments and religious leaders to be mindful of the potential for wider spread of the virus during large gatherings while felicitating with the Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir.

The committee also warned all State of the federation to heighten their state of preparedness and continue to enforce all protocols put in place, given the renowned greater ease of Spread of the Delta variant.