Schools across the country will be reopened for academic activities from January 18, 2021 as earlier announced, the federal government has announced.

This is despite the pressure being mounted by some organisations, including the Academic Staff Union of Universities, against reopening of schools amid the second wave of the pandemic.

TVC News learnt the decision to retain the date was taken after due consultations between the Ministry of Education and critical stakeholders in the education sector.

Recall that the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, had during the press briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday said January 18 resumption date was not sacrosanct.

He had given an indication that the date would be reviewed without giving further details.

The National President of ASUU, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, had kicked against the reopening of schools amid the pandemic.

He urged the government to provide the ideal environment and meet the conditions spelt out by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control before reopening schools across the country.