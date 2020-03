President Muhammadu Buhari has given his approval for the Ministry of Youth and Sports to open and make available, the stadiums in Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja and Kaduna as well as NYSC camps nationwide for use as isolation centers.

This decision comes as part of efforts by the President, to contain the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria.

Also, The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and its partners have donated the sum of $30 million to help in fighting the spread of the virus.