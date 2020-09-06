Two suspects are in the custody of the Nigeria Police for their involvement in a multi-million Euro scam linked to the procurement of covid-19 personal protective equipment.

50-year old Babatunde Adesanya also known as Teddy and 41-year old Akinpelu Hassan were arrested for allegedly defrauding a German company of 14.7 million Euros.

According to the Force Spokesman Frank Mba, the suspects cloned the corporate website of ILBN Holdings BV, Holland to defraud one Freiherr Frederick Von Hahn, a representative of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

50-year old Babatunde Adesanya also known as Teddy and 41-year old Akinpelu Hassan were arrested for allegedly defrauding a German company of 14.7 million Euros.

According to the force Public Relations Officer “the suspects fraudulently obtained from Mr freiherr fredrick von hahn the sum of 1.5m euro and another 880,000 euro as advanced payment for the supply of covid-19 ppes valued at 14.7million Euros.

“investigation by interpol Nigeria further revealed that Babatunde Adesanya received 498,000 euro through his citibank london account and transferred same to an account domiciled with a leading commercial bank in Nigeria”