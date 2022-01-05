COVID-19: Polish President Andrzej Duda in isolation after testing positive

President of Poland, Andrzej Duda has tested positive for Coronavirus after several people around him were infected , he has also gone into isolation, a top aide said on Wednesday..

Top adviser to the President, Pawel Szrot stated, “The President feels okay, is not dangerously ill, and is under continual medical observation.”

Duda also caught coronavirus in October 2020.

Poland has reported a lower number of new COVID-19 infections in recent days, but this is likely due to a decrease in testing over the holidays.

The Omicron variant has yet to gain a foothold in Poland – the ministry of health said on Tuesday it was responsible for around 2.5% of infections, but it was expected to become dominant by the end of the month.