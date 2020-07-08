The cases of Coronavirus infections in the United States have surged to an all time high of 60,000 recorded in a single day; that’s according to Johns Hopkins University

The latest figures come as the states of California and Texas each reported more than 10,000 new daily cases.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump says America was “in a good place” regarding the pandemic.

But Dr Anthony Fauci, infectious disease expert said the country was still “knee-deep” in its first wave of the virus.

More than three million infections have been recorded across the US since the beginning of the pandemic.

More than 131,000 have died from the virus in the United States.