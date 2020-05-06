The Kano State Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association has said over twenty health workers have tested positive to the novel Coronavirus in the state.

The state’s NMA Chairman, Sanusi Bala said one of the confirmed cases has died.

Mr Bala explained that many of the victims were doctors working at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital and other private clinics in the state.

He also said many of them were infected through normal clinical routines while attending to unsuspected COVID-19 cases.

He appealed to authorities to provide more protection for doctors through procurement of personal protective equipment.