COVID-19: Osun Govt makes vaccine mandatory for cabinet members, public servants

Governor of Osun State Adegboyega Oyetola has made the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all cabinet members, public servants, health workers, and others in the state.

The governor stated that the directive was part of a plan to stop the virus from spreading throughout the state.

According to a memo titled “Mandatory Taking of COVID-19 Vaccine and Observance of Its Protocols” sighted by The Nation on Sunday from the office of the Head of Service, Office of the Governor, Osun State, dated September 15th, 2021 with reference number SMD.61 Vol.III/16 signed by its permanent secretary, S. A Aina, and dated September 15th, 2021 with reference number SMD.61 Vol.III/16 signed by its permanent

The memo was addressed to the Secretary to the State Government, the Chief of Staff and his deputy, Commissioners, Special Advisers, Chairman of Board & Statutory Commissions, Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Non-Ministerial Departments, Vice-Chancellor, Osun State University, Osogbo, General Managers and Executive Secretaries, Chief Medical Director, UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital; Heads of the Departments of Education, Health, and Agriculture.

The memo read, “Consequent upon the rampaging and virulent third wave (DELTA VARIANT) of the COVID-19 virus, the government of Osun State is determined to halt its continuous spread in the State. Hence, the government has provided COVID-19 vaccine to be taken by all workers in the State in its various health facilities. This is with a view to ensuring that the vaccine is taken in order to protect and prevent the workforce and residents from being infected with the virus.

“Arising from the foregoing, the Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has mandated all Public Servants who have not been vaccinated against COVID 19 to visit the nearest Government Health Centre to them or their place of work to get vaccinated forthwith. This directive of Mr. Governor must be taken very seriously by all the affected workers across the entire State and Local Government Services.

“In addition to the above, the Governor has directed that all Public Servants should continue to follow all COVID-19 protocols such as wearing of face mask, staying at least six (6) feet away from one another, avoiding crowded places, constant washing of hands/ use of hand sanitisers, among others.

“All Accounting Officers of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), including Tertiary Institutions, Local Government Authorities, Local Council Development Areas. etc are requested to draw the attention of their Staff to the contents of this Circular and ensure strict compliance by all.”