Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday, held a video conference with seven governors and the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning over the economic impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on Nigerians.

The meeting received the report of its technical working group which proposed an array of policy options and recommendations on how federal, state and local government can bring relief to the people and respond to the adverse economic effects of the pandemic.

Professor Osinbajo assured governors who joined in via video conferencing that the federal government is already packaging further resources for a comprehensive economic response to alleviate the challenges of the pandemic.

He also said the newly created economic Sustainablity committee created by the president will be meeting this week to start it’s work.

The Economic Sustainability Committee was set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to work out how to implement strategies to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians during this period of the corona virus pandemic.