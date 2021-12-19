Covid-19 Omicron: Britain reports over 10,000 new cases

More than 10,000 new Omicron coronavirus infections have been recorded in the United Kingdom, bringing the total number of deaths linked to the new variety to seven.

A total of 10,059 new cases of the new strain have been confirmed by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), bringing the overall number of cases to 24,968.

“The country registered 90,418 coronavirus cases in the most recent 24-hour period, the second time instances have been greater than 90,000, bringing the overall number of coronavirus cases in the country to 11,279,428,” according to official numbers issued.

“The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 147,173, with 7,611 COVID-19 patients still in hospital.”

The latest data were released after London mayor Sadiq Khan declared a major incident in the British capital, citing a large increase in COVID-19 cases fueled by the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus strain.

A significant crisis allows multiple government departments to work more closely together and coordinate their efforts, but it also serves as a warning that emergency services and hospitals may be unable to provide their usual level of service owing to unforeseen circumstances.

Khan added that over 26,000 new cases had been recorded in London in the last 24 hours, the highest number since the coronavirus pandemic began.