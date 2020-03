Ogun State Government has set up two additional Coronavirus Isolation Centres to take care of Confirmed cases in the state.

Aside from the first centre located at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, the State has set up additional centre at Ikenne and Iberekodo in Abeokuta.

The Ikenne Center is the biggest of all with two wings and emergency ambulance buses and response team vehicles.

The Governor is expected to inaugurate the centres later today.