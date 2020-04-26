In order to flatten the curve of coronavirus spread in Ogun State, the State Government has released a schedule for free testing of residents across the twenty local government areas.

Each testing point has been allocated with medical officers and scientists who would work on rotational basis to ascertain the status of citizens who turn up for screening at the dedicated venues and dates for the designated for the exercise.

In a statement released by the Chief Press Secretary, to the Governor, Kunle Somorin urged those who fall within the Centre for Disease Control case definition, especially those with symptoms, to step forward and be tested for free.

This, according to him, will reduce the possibility of community transmission.