Anambra state Governor Willie Obiano has announced a total lockdown of markets and land borders, after the confirmation of its first suspected cases of coronavirus.

Governor Obiano also set in motion a team of medical experts to embark on contact tracing for the patient.

The governor expressed regret that in spite of all the proactive measures put in place to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state, an index case was established by the NCDC.

He urged residents of Anambra not to panic as the situation was under control since Coronavirus did not meet the state unprepared.

He commended the people of the state for their cooperation with the government and various institutions, including healthcare, traditional rulers, churches and security agencies for executing their tasks to ensure

the protection of the people.

Residents of the state commended the Governor but asked for palliatives to ease the burden as the lockdown begins.

Anambra like Benue, Kano and Niger had prepared ahead for the outbreak and hope with contact tracing, the state will be free from the coronavirus.