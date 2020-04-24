The Nigeria National Petroleum corporation through the Oil and Gas Industry Intervention Initiative on COVID-19 has donated its second batch of ambulances as well as medial materials for the south western state.

Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who received on behalf of the other states in the region assured them of judicious use of the support materials in the fight against the global coronavirus pandemic.

More than eight hundred Nigerians have been infected with the novel coronavirus, a situation that relevant agencies have ascribed to increased testing across the country.

As support continues to come from all concerned parties, both local and international corporate bodies, Operators in the oil and gas industry have also prepared what they termed intervention initiative to help curtail the spread of the corona virus across the country.



For the governor of Lagos state, kind gestures like this one is well appreciated. He assured the donors of proper distribution and usage of the provided materials.

Leaders of Nigeria’s oil industry say all the provisions made were in strict compliance to the directives from the presidential task force.

They added that a business continuity plan for the oil and gas sector is also in place.

The Oil and gas intervention initiative on COVID 19, is a strategy designed to put Nigeria way ahead of the crisis, the group is led by the NNPC with partners including oil producing trade section, independent petroleum producers, service providers and down stream players.