The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) and the two central labour organisations, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at protecting jobs, boost productivity and enhance workers’ occupational health and safety.

At the brief signing ceremony in Abuja, NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, said the MoU is with a view to halting the indiscriminate sack and salary cut of workers as a result of COVID-19.

He called on the government to bring in measures that will assist businesses and organisations in forging ahead, in view of the debilitating effects of the pandemic on the nation’s economy.

TUC President advocates job creation from government at all levels as a way of easing the pains of the pandemic.

NECA on its part, pledges to work together with government and organised Labour to develop initiatives aimed at boosting economic activities and protection of workers’ occupational safety and health.