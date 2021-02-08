Ondo State has recorded the highest daily infection of coronavirus since the outbreak of the disease in Nigeria last year, topping the list of States with new infections.

The sudden upsurge was recorded on Sunday with ninety cases whereas Lagos which had always been the epicentre had only twenty two cases, the lowest in recent time.

These are parts of the five hundred and six new infections recorded in twenty states of the federation, including the FCT as declared by the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control, NCDC in its daily Covid-19 update.

The breakdown of the latest cases is seen below…

Ondo-90

Kwara-89

Rivers-53

Borno-45

Gombe-32

FCT-28

Imo-26

Ogun-25

Lagos-22

Kaduna-14

Kano-14

Edo-13

Osun-11

Cross River-10

Yobe-9

Ekiti-7

Kebbi-6

Nasarawa-6

Oyo-5

Jigawa-1

Nigeria has so far recorded 139,748 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 113,525 treated and discharged while 1,667 lives have been lost to the viral disease.