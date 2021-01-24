The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Saturday confirmed Nigeria recorded 1,633 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total confirmed cases to 120,602.
Five persons reportedly died from the virus and a total of 1,502 since its outbreak in 2020.
The NCDC said 1,024 were discharged on Saturday, and a total of 95,901 have recovered so far.
A break down of COVID-19 cases by States are as follows:
Lagos-498
Plateau-214
FCT-176
Rivers-99
Kaduna-98
Edo-87
Anambra-86
Akwa Ibom-50
Osun-47
Kano-40
Oyo-40
Kwara-39
Ebonyi-28
Niger-28
Taraba-28
Ogun-27
Ondo-21
Ekiti-12
Katsina-7
Borno-6
Delta-2
Total confirmed: 120,602
Total discharged: 95,901
Total deaths: 1,502