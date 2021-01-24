The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Saturday confirmed Nigeria recorded 1,633 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total confirmed cases to 120,602.

Five persons reportedly died from the virus and a total of 1,502 since its outbreak in 2020.

The NCDC said 1,024 were discharged on Saturday, and a total of 95,901 have recovered so far.

A break down of COVID-19 cases by States are as follows:

Lagos-498

Plateau-214

FCT-176

Rivers-99

Kaduna-98

Edo-87

Anambra-86

Akwa Ibom-50

Osun-47

Kano-40

Oyo-40

Kwara-39

Ebonyi-28

Niger-28

Taraba-28

Ogun-27

Ondo-21

Ekiti-12

Katsina-7

Borno-6

Delta-2

Advertisement

Total confirmed: 120,602

Total discharged: 95,901

Total deaths: 1,502