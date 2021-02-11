On Wednesday Nigeria recorded eight more deaths and a total of 1,702 since the outbreak of the infectious disease.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), said the country recorded 1,131 new cases in 21 states plus the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The new record takes the total confirmed cases to 142,578 while recoveries hit 116,947 as 1,192 got discharged on Wednesday.

Lagos state also recorded the highest cases of the Coronavirus on Wednesday.

A break down of COVID-19 cases by states are as follows:

Lagos-297

FCT-194

Kaduna-83

Kano-59

Oyo-58

Taraba-53

Imo-52

Osun-47

Plateau-45

Edo-43

Akwa Ibom-42

Rivers-42

Ogun-29

Kwara-24

Benue-21

Nasarawa-16

Ekiti-7

Bauchi-6

Delta-6

Bayelsa-4

Sokoto-2

Gombe-1

Total confirmed: 142,578

Total discharged 116,947

Total deaths: 1,702