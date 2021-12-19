Covid-19: NCDC confirms 828 additional infections, total now 223,483

According to the most recent figures from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Nigeria has risen to 223,483, with 828 new cases confirmed on Saturday.

The NCDC announced in a recent update on COVID-19 throughout the country that 828 new cases had been reported in 14 states.

“Till date, 223,483 cases have been confirmed, 211,522 cases have been discharged and 2984 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 828 new cases are reported from 14 States Rivers (188), Lagos (183), Delta (97), FCT (82), Oyo (67), Edo (54), Ekiti (34), Plateau (34), Kano (27), Anambra (22), Kaduna (19), Enugu (12), Ogun (5), and Kwara (4),” NCDC reported on its website.

The 828 new cases suggest that the country’s case count continues to rise. On Friday, 1,584 new illnesses were reported, the largest number in over a decade.

The Federal Government cautioned Nigerians on Thursday to take responsibility for their health as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country continued to grow.

The Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunmimbe Mamora said among other measures, there was the need for Nigerians to take responsibility for their to tackle coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases continued to rise in December, with 5,398 infections reported in the country between December 6 and 15.