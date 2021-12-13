COVID-19: NCDC confirms 418 additional infections

Since the detection of six Omicron variant transmissions, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 418 additional COVID-19 infections throughout 12 states of the federation, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 418.

The NCDC announced this on Monday morning via its official website, noting that the country also had no fatalities on Sunday.

According to the agency, Lagos State had the largest number of new cases on Sunday, accounting for 314 of the total 418.

The NCDC added that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country increased to 6,754 with 418 additional cases confirmed on Sunday.

It added that the country had experienced a surge in the number of its active cases from 3,000 to over 6,000 within the last three days.

According to the agency, the number of those infected in the country has risen to 217,481, with 2,981 people killed. On the other hand, no fatalities were reported on Sunday.

It added that the number of discharged cases has increased to 207,746, with Enugu and Lagos States reporting a backlog of 18 and two discharges, respectively, for December 10, 2021.

The Nigerian Public Health institute noted that the country had conducted a total of 3,629,527 sample tests since the virus was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.