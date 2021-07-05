Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel has been admitted to hospital for observation after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the government.

Luxembourg’s State Minister said Sunday that Bettel will remain in hospital for at least the next 24 hours.

“After testing positive for COVID-19 on June 27, 2021, the prime minister went to the hospital today to do additional tests and analyzes,” it said in an announcement. “As a precaution, and unless there is a medical contraindication, the prime minister will remain there under observation for a period of 24 hours.”

Bettel’s hospitalisation follows a positive COVID-19 test a week ago, two days days after attending the European Council conference in Brussels with 26 other EU leaders.

Hel exhibited mild symptoms including headache and a low fever. He was set to receive the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine only a week later on July 1.

He joins a list of other world leaders who have contracted COVID-19 including France’s Emmanuel Macron, Brasil’s Jair Bolsonaro and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Bettel has been Luxembourg’s prime minister since 2013.