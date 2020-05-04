Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has issued more guidelines for all residents to follow to control the spread of the Coronavirus.

The governor at the daily COVID-19 press briefing said he had met with the traditional rulers in the state as well as all the local government chairmen on the need for a collaborative effort in getting information across to every nook and cranny of the state.

He also spoke on the imposed curfew as the state moves towards easing the lockdown.

The governor made ammendments to the resumption of civil servants to resume work on Monday.

He said markets and open stores will have alternate days of operation.

All places of worship will remain closed while the time for eatries have been extended because of the ramadan period for the sake of take-aways.

Schools will remain closed at all levels but advised for them to engage in online learning.

The federal govenmnt had said the lockdown would be eased in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun states.