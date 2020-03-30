The Lagos State Government has flagged-off Emergency Neighbourhood Food Markets for residents, as part of efforts to address problems arising from partial lockdown to contain Coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative is also aimed at promoting social distancing, as the state intensifies the fight against the spread of COVID-19.



The makeshift markets are where Lagosians are expected to get food during restrictive periods and prevent panic buying, following closure of markets and stores trading in non-essential commodities.

The Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, flagged off the emergency makeshift food and produce markets in selected school premises.

During an inspection tour of some of the markets at Ikaje Primary School and Ojota Nursery and Primary School, Ogudu, it was noted that there are 25 of such neighbourhood food markets across the State.

Many residents were already shopping at the makeshift markets to get produce and other daily needs, such as beverages, vegetable, fish, poultry products, bread and others at competitive, affordable and farm gate prices.

Farmers at the market believe that bringing it close to the people is another way of encouraging small scale businesses.

Those patronising the markets adhered to safety and precautionary measures of social distancing.