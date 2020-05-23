Lagos state government says 45 fully recovered COVID-19 patients have been discharged from its isolation centres.

22 females and 23 males, all Nigerians were discharged on Saturday.

Giving an enumeration, the COVID-19 Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said 19 of the patients were discharged from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 3 from Onikan, 8 from Agidingbi, 7 from Lekki, 1 from Eti-Osa and 7 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH Isolation Centre.

He said the latest figures brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from the state’s Isolation facilities to 707.

Governor Sanwoolu urged all to take responsibility and play their parts in curbing spread of the virus.