The Kaduna State Government has extended the partial lockdown regulations by two weeks, with adjustments to permit the reopening of certain sectors.

The relaxation of movement for this week will be effected from Wednesday and Thursday.

But effective 1st June 2020, the revised regulations will come into effect.

Deputy governor of the state, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe says residents will have a three-day window every week to shop for food and other items.

The lock down-free days are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Temporary neighbourhood markets will continue to operate from 10am to 4pm on these three days, but citizens can move from 6am to 6pm on these lock down-free days.

However, the prohibition of interstate and intercity travel remains.