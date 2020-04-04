The World heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev has been postponed due to the current global health crisis.

The fight would have been Joshua’s first title defence since reclaiming the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight world titles from Andy Ruiz in December last year.

The clash had been scheduled to hold at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on June 20 but authorities say the fight must be held behind closed doors or moved to a later date.

Promoter Eddie Hearn prefers the latter option and says another date would be confirmed soon.

Dillian Whyte’s heavyweight fight against Alexander Povet-kin in Manchester and Dereck Chisora’s scheduled clash with Oleksander Usyk have both been postponed.