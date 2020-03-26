Minister of information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has tested Negative to the Coronavirus.

The Minister disclosed this to Journalists in Abuja while briefing on measures taken in controlling the spread of the Pandemic.

Mr Mohammed says the country faces a possible explosion of CoronaVirus cases if tougher measures are not enforced.

Among these measures is the suspension of inter-states travels both on land and air, an intensive fumigation of already infected cities as well as increasing the number of bed spaces for isolation suspects.

The inter-state movements do not apply to the transportation of essential products and services.

The Minister appealed for strict compliance with the directives issued by the government as it is only in the best interest of the country to defeat the Pandemic.

He also discouraged the spread of fake news and misinformation as this will only worsen the Current situation.