Lastest Worldometer figures show that covid-19 infections across the globe has now reached 7, 113,012.

Also, the data shows that 406,549 deaths have been recorded while 3,472,059 recoveries have been registered.

Meanwhile, the United States still leads in the number of infections (2,007,531) globally.

Brazil and Russia are countries with the second and third highest infections, 691,962 and 476,658, respectively, according to Worldometer figures.