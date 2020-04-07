The index case of covid-19 in Rivers state has been discharged after receiving treatment for two weeks at the isolation centre in Eleme.

The 19-year-old female model travelled to France, Italy and Greece before returning to Port Harcourt last month.

Commissioner for health, Professor Princewill Chike also disclosed that the second coronavirus patient in the state is a 62-year-old retiree who recently returned from Lagos state after a trip to the United Kingdom.

He added that about thirty five persons who also returned to Rivers state recently are currently under surveillance.