Imo State now has six Isolation centres, 28 Ambulances, an operational test and treatment centre, A molecular laboratory and well trained medical experts to prepare for any outbreak of the Coronavirus.

This was disclosed by Governor Hope Uzodinma at the inauguration of the Owerri isolation and testing Centre.

As the impact of the Coronavirus continues to take its toll on the socio-economic well being of the people globally, the Imo state government said it is ready to fight the pandemic if it gets into the state.

At the Commissioning of an Isolation and testing centre on Friday, Uzodinma said he will not rest on his oars to address the challenge.

The six isolation centres are located in Okigwe general hospital, Owerri wellbeing centre Orlu road, Abor Mbaise general hospital. Others are Orlu Teaching hospital, Federal medical centre Owerri and General hospital

Umuguma.

Governor Uzodimma expressed happiness that even with the ever rising confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country, Imo State has been spared from any confirmed case.